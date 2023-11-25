Oborevwori salutes Atiku at 77

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has congratulated former Vice-President and Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as he clocks 77.

The governor’s felicitation was contained in a statement by Sir Festus Ahon, his Chief Press Secretary, on Saturday.

He commended Abubakar for his political and economic endeavours that had contributed to the nation’s prosperity and togetherness.

Oborevwori lauded the Wazirin Adamawa’s unwavering commitment to greater development in Nigeria, describing it as admirable and deserving of praise.

He said that Abubakar’s involvement in defending and advancing democracy in Nigeria, as well as his astute and persistent advice on national matters, was remarkable, with significant impact.

Oborevwori described Abubakar as a detribalised Nigerian and a unifier whose kindness had improved many lives by bridging socioeconomic class, party boundaries, gender, ethnicity, and religion.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta state, I congratulate our great leader and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, as he celebrates his 77th birth anniversary.

“You have amply demonstrated what you preach by creating opportunities for people to make a living through your massive investments.”

The investments, according to him, include those in education, agriculture, media, hospitality, water and oil and gas.

The governor said these had continued to add to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product and poverty reduction in the country.

Also Read:

He said: “As a generous benefactor and exceptional statesman, you dominated Nigeria’s political scene like a behemoth by garnering widespread support throughout the nation.

“As our beloved former Vice President clocks 77 years, it is my prayer and that of all people of Deltas and Nigerians that God continue to strengthen you in your devotion to ensuring better peace, good governance, and long-lasting democracy in Nigeria and beyond.”