LATEST NEWS:
10. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 10, 20173min0

Related Articles

FeaturedPolitics

Gov. Bello has released N1.4b to seven LGs for my recall – Melaye

Politics

EFCC arrests, detains Niger PDP chairman

Politics

June 12: Osun declares public holiday

Politics

Supreme Court throws out Metuh’s appeal seeking to stop N400m fraud trial

Politics

Hate speeches threat to legislative democracy – Adeniyi

Politics

Senate has passed 96 bills, 72 petitions in two years – Saraki

Politics

Registration of APDA, others good for democracy – IPAC NAN

Politics

Obasanjo endorses Gov. Ortom for second term

Olusegun-Obasanjo.jpg
He said that he was impressed with what he saw at the two schools, which lost official recognition for the past three years, but with the help of the governor they regained accreditation
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for a second term.
Obasanjo spoke on Saturday in Makurdi after commissioning the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery.
He said that he was impressed with what he saw at the two schools, which lost official recognition for the past three years, but with the help of the governor they regained accreditation.
He said that all the facilities that were lacking have been provided by the governor, adding that it was not a mean feat.
The elder statesman said that with what he had seen so far, Ortom was doing well and needed to be given more time to consolidate on his achievements.
He also urged people in privilege positions to indulge in things that could usher development.
Obasanjo also stressed the need them for them to work for the unity of the country, and stop finding faults on everything rather they should strive to correct imperfections anytime they notice them.
He also admonished people against singing songs of discord and disunity; instead they should work for the unity of the country.
Obasanjo commended Ortom for signing the anti-open grazing bill into law, stating that it would put an end to situations where animals destroy crops in the process of grazing.
Former governor of the state, Senator George Akume, appreciated the former president for always keeping people in leadership positions on their toes through constructive criticisms.
Ortom said that he lacked words to express his inestimable appreciation to Obasanjo for coming to Benue to commission the project and see things for himself.
The governor appealed to the people to venture into massive agricultural activities in order to improve on their income.

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousTETFUND spends N7b on projects in Usmanu Danfodiyo Varsity in seven years

nextKWASU now a debtor institution, says Pro-Chancellor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

AFCON 2019 qualifier: South Africa stun Eagles in Uyo

No plans to evacuate Igbo from North – Governors

Nigerian Sosoliso plane crash survivor hits America’s Got Talent + video

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.