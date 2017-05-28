Obasanjo endorses Gov. Ortom for second term

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for a second term.

Obasanjo spoke on Saturday in Makurdi after commissioning the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery.

He said that he was impressed with what he saw at the two schools, which lost official recognition for the past three years, but with the help of the governor they regained accreditation.

He said that all the facilities that were lacking have been provided by the governor, adding that it was not a mean feat.

The elder statesman said that with what he had seen so far, Ortom was doing well and needed to be given more time to consolidate on his achievements.

He also urged people in privilege positions to indulge in things that could usher development.

Obasanjo also stressed the need them for them to work for the unity of the country, and stop finding faults on everything rather they should strive to correct imperfections anytime they notice them.

He also admonished people against singing songs of discord and disunity; instead they should work for the unity of the country.

Obasanjo commended Ortom for signing the anti-open grazing bill into law, stating that it would put an end to situations where animals destroy crops in the process of grazing.

Former governor of the state, Senator George Akume, appreciated the former president for always keeping people in leadership positions on their toes through constructive criticisms.

Ortom said that he lacked words to express his inestimable appreciation to Obasanjo for coming to Benue to commission the project and see things for himself.

The governor appealed to the people to venture into massive agricultural activities in order to improve on their income.