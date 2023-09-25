OAU slashes fees

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has reviewed the school fees payable by the students of the university.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olanrewaju, obtained in Osogbo on Monday stated that the management reduced the fees after a meeting held with the students.

Olanrewaju had said that the Students Union leaders were adamant, insisting that the fees should be reduced by 50%.

He added that the university management made it clear that the new charges were the minimum the university require to run efficiently.

READ ALSO:

Senate set to screen nominees for CBN Governor, Deputy Governors

Wike promises to end Judges’ accommodation challenge in Abuja

PDP calls for full investigation of Supreme Court fire

“Accordingly, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, graciously announced that the charges initially announced have been reduced as follows:

“For the students in Humanities, the initial sundry charges of N89, 200 for returning students have been reduced to N76,000 while the new students in the Humanities, the initial fees of N151,200 have been reduced to N131,000.

“For those in the Sciences and Technology, the initial charges of N101,200, for returning students is now N86,000 while the new students in the same Faculties will now pay N141,000 instead of the initial N163,200.

“In the same vein, the returning students in the Pharmacy and College of Health Sciences will now pay N109,000, instead of N128,200. The new students in the same Faculties will now pay N164,000 instead of the initial charges of N190,000,” the statement partly read.

It added that the university management has agreed that the payment can be in two equal instalments.