Nwifuru lifts 1 month suspension on 81 appointees

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi on Tuesday, lifted the one- month suspension slammed on 81 appointees of his government for failing to attend state function.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nwifuru on July 28 announced the suspension of 25 commissioners, 22 permanent secretaries and 34 other aides for the absenteeism.

The act drew diverse reactions across the country with many faulting and describing it as “unnecessary”

Nwifuru however in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor on Tuesday, directed the lifting of the suspension.

The affected commissioners, Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) Special Assistants (SAs) and permanent secretaries are to resume official duties immediately,” the statement read.

