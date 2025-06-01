NSF Tragedy: Abiodun sends delegation to Kano, supports victims’ families with N31m  

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Sunday dispatched a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the Kano State Government and its people over the tragic loss of athletes and officials.

The sad incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, at about 9am in the Kura Local Government Area of Kano State.

The athletes and officials were returning from the just-concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) held in Ogun.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, Abiodun also announced a financial support package of ₦1 million to each of the bereaved families, totaling ₦31 million as an initial assistance.

The delegation, led by the state Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, included the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, and Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka.

Others were the Executive Secretary of the Local Organising Committee for the Gateway Games 2024, Dr Kweku Tandoh; and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Lanre Ogunyinka.

Also part of the delegation were Team Ogun’s coach, Idris Oguntayo, as well as two athletes from the state’s team—Ms Atinuke Onabiyi and Ayomide Oyegbade.

According to the statement, the delegation arrived in Kano at about 9:00 a.m. and was received by officials of the Kano State Government, led by the Deputy Gov. Aminu Gwarzo.

Salako-Oyedele conveyed the governor’s deep sorrow and condolences.

“We are here to express the heartfelt sympathies of the Government and people of Ogun State.

“We understand that His Excellency Gov. Abba Yusuf is currently away on Hajj, but we felt compelled to be here to show our solidarity with him, the bereaved families, and the people of Kano State during this difficult time.

“This is a devastating loss—not only for Kano state but for the entire sporting community.

“We also extend our prayers for the swift recovery of those currently receiving medical treatment,” she said.

She also acknowledged the prompt response from emergency services including the police, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and others who rushed to assist the victims.

In response, Gwarzo expressed profound gratitude for the visit and the governor’s show of compassion.

He confirmed that Gov. Abiodun had personally reached out by phone on Saturday to commiserate with the government and people of Kano state, noting that the gesture underscored his genuine concern.

