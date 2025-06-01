NELFUND: Anglican Bishop wants direct disbursements to beneficiaries

The Rt. Rev. Babatunde Adeyemi, Bishop, Diocese of Anglican Communion, Cathedral Church of St. Thomas, Badagry, Lagos State, says disbursements of the students’ loan scheme under the Nigeria Education Loan Fund should be made directly to beneficiaries.

This, he said, would ensure transparency and accountability of the scheme.

Adeyemi gave the advice during the 3rd Session of the 7th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Badagry on Sunday.

The theme of the Synod is : “Pass It On: The Imperative of Sharing The Praiseworthy Deeds, Power and Wonders of the Lord With The Next Generation”.

President Bola Tinubu on April 3, 2024, signed into law the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2024.

The law seeks to guarantee sustainable higher education and functional skill development for all Nigerian students and youths.

“We want the government to look into the students’ loans, in a way to make life comfortable for the students collecting it.

“I don’t think disbursements should go through the schools, rather it should go through the students who are collecting the loans.

“This will also enable the government to know who will be responsible for the repayment in the years to come.”

He also advised that parents of beneficiaries should be involved in the process.

Adeyemi lauded the initiative, saying it had alleviated the financial burdens faced by many students and their families.

On the theme of the Synod, the Bishop urged parents to understand that they had legacies to pass to their children.

“We go to Churches and Mosques, but what is the purpose of these religious centres. It is to instill the fear of God and His love on the heart of our children.”

Adeyemi commended Lagos State Government for executing various road projects in the state.

He, however, decried the erratic power supply in Badagry and estimated bills given to residents, urging the Federal Government to look into the situation.

Similarly, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Development Goals, urged parents and leaders to motivate the younger generation on message of hope and assurance.

“We should mentor our children in the ways of the Lord. We should not allow our job or profession to take away monitoring of our children.

“We should train them very well so that when we are old and weak, we will have peace of mind,” she said.

Elizabeth Kappo, the Vice-Chairman, Badagry Local Government, urged parents and guardians to pass on to their children good legacy for peace and harmony in the country.

Also, Babatunde Hunpe, the APC chairmanship candidate in Badagry Local Government, who is also the Diocesan Communicator, appealed to parents to be role models to their children.

