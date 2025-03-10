NPFL: Kwara United stun Kano Pillars with 2-0 win

Hosts Kwara United Football Club on Sunday secured an impressive 2-0 win over a stunned Kano Pillars FC in a match day 28 fixture of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League.

In the match played at the Rashidi Yekini Main Bowl of the George Agbazika Innih Stadium Complex in Ilorin, the hosts dominated proceedings from the beginning.

They controlled possession through Akanni Akeem and Shola AbdulRaheem in the midfield, while Ibrahim Yahaya and Segun Adekunle anchored their defence to ensure a solid backline.

Their relentless pressure paid off in the 20th minute when AbdulRaheem was fouled in the box, leading the referee to award a penalty kick, which Wasiu Alalade converted.

Kano Pillars’ fightback, led by former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, was swift and dangerous, but Kwara United maintained their dominance and still pressed for more goals.

Also Read:

At the restart, substitute Wasiu Jimoh made an immediate impact, with a thunderous shot from close range to double the lead and seal a well-deserved victory.

Kano Pillars had a few late goal scoring chances, but outstanding performances from Jimoh Gbadamosi and Nurudeen Badmus thwarted any comeback attempt.

Kwara United’s Head Coach, Tunde Sanni, expressed delight with the match result, commending his players for their commitment and execution of their game plan.

Sanni said: “The way my players approached this game reflects our position on the log.

“This victory is well-deserved.”

With the win over Kano Pillars FC, Kwara United FC now have 39 points from 28 matches, moving up to 10th place on the NPFL table.

Their next challenge will be an away fixture against Rangers International FC in Enugu on March 16.

Post Views: 13