NPFL: Sunshine Stars draw with Nasarawa United

Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Sunday in Lafia drew 1-1 with hosts Nasarawa United FC in the ongoing 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League.

The Match Day 28 fixture played behind closed doors at the Township Stadium saw both teams creating numerous goal scoring opportunities.

Idris Ajiya of Nasarawa United scored just five minutes into the game, but Ahmadu Liman of Sunshine Stars equalised in the 35th minute.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the result left both teams with 32 points each, and struggling to escape from the relegation zone.

Nasarawa United currently rank 17th, while Sunshine Stars sit 18th in the NPFL standings, with teams placed 17th to 20th in the 20-team competition slated for relegation.

Both teams will now, as the 38-matchday season progresses, be looking to pick up crucial wins to avoid relegation.

