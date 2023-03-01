NigeriaDecides: Gov. Sule to Tinubu, your victory confirms trust in  you 

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said that the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the just-concluded presidential election was a confirmation of the trust and confidence Nigerians have on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor stated this in his congratulatory message to Tinubu Wednesday in Lafia.

“Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 poll is a testament to the confidence Nigerians repose in your sterling leadership qualities and their trust in your capacity to consolidate on the gains of our democracy.

“The outcome of the presidential election also signifies the abiding trust of Nigerians in our great party, APC, and its capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to the people,” he said.

The governor, on behalf of the government and people of the state, congratulated the president-elect on his resounding victory at the polls.

He assured the president-elect of the unalloyed support of the people and government of Nasarawa State to enhance his success.