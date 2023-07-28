Nigeria, best country — Asisat Oshoala + Video of Nigeria’s goals against Australia

828 828

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshola, has described Nigeria as the best country in the world.

The Barcelona FC forward spoke after Nigeria defeated Australia in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

Oshoala had contributed one of the goals that accounted for the Super Falcons 3-2 defeat of the Matildas of Australia.

Speaking after the match in which Nigeria led 3-1 into added time, she said: “I want to make sure I fight for my teammates, fight for this badge (pointing at the badge of Nigeria on her jersey).

“This is the best county in the world.

Oshoala came on as a second-half substitute and inspired Nigeria’s 3-2 upset win over co-host Australia on Thursday with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration.

It means Australia, struggling with injuries in attack with striker Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler missing the game in Brisbane, needs to beat Olympic champion Canada in Melbourne on Monday to control its own fate for a spot in the round of 16.

Oshoala swooped on a defensive mixup in the 72nd minute and beat three Australians to the ball, sneaking a right-foot inside the near post from a tight angle.

She peeled off her jersey and ran to the sideline to celebrate, getting a yellow card in the process.

The Australians had more shots on goal (28-10) and more on target (8-5) but missed the clinical finish of its world-class strikers.

Australia dominated possession throughout the first half and had 10 shots on goal to one, but it was tied 1-1 at halftime after the teams traded goals in stoppage time.

Oshoala replaced Uchenna Kanu, who scored Nigeria’s equaliser seconds before halftime, in the 63rd minute in a double switch for the Nigerian attack that netted two goals in nine minutes.

Two minutes after she went on, Nigeria scored from a corner with three players heading the ball in sequence, starting with Michelle Alozie and going to blue-haired Rasheedat Ajibade, who angled it across for veteran Uchiobe Ohale to connect beside the post.

Ohale nodded it in and took the brunt of Alanna Kennedy’s attempted kick simultaneously.

The Australians threw everything into attack in front of a parochial 49,000 crowd but only managed to pull one goal back with Kennedy’s header deep in added time.