New salary structure: Aviation workers petition Keyamo, give seven-day ultimatum

Major unions in Nigeria’s aviation sector have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, over the prolonged delay in implementing a new salary structure for workers under the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The unions expressed frustration that, despite concluding negotiations with NAMA management over eight months ago, agreed salary adjustments remain unimplemented.

This was contained in a joint letter dated July 31 and signed by the General Secretaries of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, National Union of Air Transport Employees, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Services Employees.

The ultimatum, which expires on August 7, warns of a total withdrawal of services by aviation workers if the issue is not resolved.

The unions lamented that its “rank and file members,” especially through their professional associations, had expressed in writing their frustrations against the non-implementation of the salary adjustments agreement over the months.

It threatened that by the expiration of the ultimatum, should the situation persist, all workers in NAMA will commence a withdrawal of their services nationwide.

The letter partly reads, “Recognising that notice of ultimatum has already been issued and served by our branches, which our national unions have adopted.

“A seven-day notice of withdrawal of services from today, Thursday, the 31st day of July, 2025, is hereby issued.”

The unions advised every NAMA client to be aware of the notice.

