Anambra approves N3.6bn for key infrastructural projects

The Anambra State Government has awarded various contracts to the tune of about N3.6bn for road, power, school and other infrastructural projects across the state.

According to a press statement released on Friday, the state Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, disclosed this in a statement released on Friday.

According to him, the projects’ approval and other significant decisions were made during the 17th Anambra State Executive Council meeting held at the “Light House”, Awka, on Monday.

Mefor said other key decisions reached at the meeting include the restoration of the name of a street, Abakaliki Street, which was initially renamed Club Road in 2018, by the then administration.

He noted that the restoration of the street name was done to correct what he called “a historic mistake” and to restore the historical significance of the street, adding that the government reiterated the oneness of the Igbo ethnic group.

“At the 17th Anambra State Executive Council Meeting held on July 30, 2025, at the Light House, Awka, the apex body reached many significant decisions, including the restoration of Abakaliki Street.

“The Restoration of the name, Abakaliki Street, which was renamed Club Road in 2018, by the then administration, was well received by the Council.

“The restoration was done to correct what ANSEC called ‘a historic mistake’ and to restore the historical significance of the street.

“The council reiterated the oneness of the Igbo ethnic group, seeing states in the zone as mere administrative conveniences and not identities.

“The power project for Anambra Mixed-Use Industrial City was reported to be ready soon, signalling a major first step towards activating the Anambra Industrial Park, ready for investors,” Mefor stated.

According to him, various other projects approved include the construction of 3.2km Nri-Agbanagbo-Nimo Road, construction of a one-storey building student centre at Nwafor Orizu College and provision of water sanitation and hygiene facilities at Nkwo Umunze and environs, among others.

“The following contract awards were approved. Construction of 3.2km Nri-Agbanagbo-Nimo Road awarded to Lebtech Construction at the cost of N1.65billion.

“Construction of a one-storey student centre at Nwafor Orizu College of Education awarded to Ozoh United Ventures Nig Ltd in the sum of N596,759,814.56.

“Provision of Water Sanitation and Hygiene facilities at Nkwo Umunze and environs Lots 1 and 2 in the sum of N177,671,198.22.

“Provision of adequate water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities at Chief Jerome Udoji State Secretariat, Awka awarded to Kennolly Enterprises in the sum of N172,655,979.47.”

Others are, “Supply and installation of solar home systems and power; solar street lights and earthing of Anambra Broadcasting Service Stations Lots 1 and 2 in the sum of N420,632,462.21.

“Construction of solar-powered borehole and rehabilitation of five non-functional boreholes at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli Campus awarded to Annexe Associates Ltd in the sum of N177,282,725.00.

“Supply and installation of two 500 KVA/33/0.415 KV transformers in the sum of N92,146,708.00

“Provision of hybrid power-driven water supply schemes to Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe awards to Kolc Ventures in the sum of N209,272,864.13.

“Supply and installation of electrical and mechanical appliances at the general hospital, Anaku awarded to Rolgard Integrated Projects in the sum of N56,272,865.99,” the statement added.

