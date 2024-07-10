NDA unveils monument of first female Major General

The Nigerian Defence Academy on Tuesday honoured and unveiled the monument of the first female Major General in the Nigerian Army, late Major General Aderonke Kale.

Commandant, NDA, Major General John Ochai, said the academy would continue to accord priority to gender equality.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a lecture was held in honour of Kale at the academy’s auditorium in Afaka, Kaduna State.

Ochai explained that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has a plethora of set skills that women can equally participate in, even in combat operations.

He assured that the NDA would continue to guarantee equality and inclusiveness to all Nigerians, irrespective of gender, race or religion.

Also speaking, Major General Abimbola Amusu, who was the second female Major General in the Nigerian Army, described Kale as a trailblazer who broke the jinx against all odds.

Amusu, who was the Special Guest of Honour, advised female cadets and officers to remain committed, resolute and leverage on the available opportunities and training for their career progression.

The high point of the event was a lecture presentation by Navy Captain Feyisara Solebo on: “Impact of Traditional Roles on Women’s Participation in the Armed Forces: Exploring Gender Stereotypes and Cultural Barriers.”

NAN reports that a monument of Kale was unveiled in her memory at the female cadets’ lines of NDA.

NAN also recalls that Kale was the first female Nigerian to attain the rank of a Major General in the Army and the pioneer female Medical Corps Commander in the Nigerian Army.

She died in November 2023 at the age of 83 in London, United Kingdom.

