Lucas Moura’s header rescued Tottenham from an FA Cup upset in a 1-1 draw against Championship side Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Former Manchester United man Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring for the hosts in the second half but Moura scored the equaliser 11 minutes later to force a replay.

It is the first time a Jose Mourinho side has failed to win their opening FA Cup match at the first attempt.

There were very few chances in the first half but Paulo Gazzaniga made two fine saves from a goalmouth scramble.

The second half sparked into life when George Saville played in Fletcher who slotted the ball past Gazzaniga to shock the Premier League side.

Spurs responded well and equalised when Serge Aurier produced a fine cross for Moura to head home.

Spurs had chances to win the game late on but Erik Lamela’s strike was saved by Tomas Mejias and Aurier smashed over from close range.