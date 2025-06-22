Mosque Masquerade Attack: MURIC allege interference in police probe

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has alleged that traditionalists are trying to frustrate police efforts to bring to book the brains behind the masquerade attack on Muslim women inside a mosque in the Oke Agbe area of Ondo State.

The Islamic human rights organisation said the culprits in the attack must be arrested first before diplomatic moves can start for a solution.

The group insisted that meetings convened by traditionalists at this time are designed to extenuate the offence.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads: “Traditionalists are trying to frustrate police efforts to bring to book the brains behind the masquerade attack on Muslim women in Oke Agbe. It will be recalled that some masquerades invaded the mosque and house of Imam Muhammed Hussain Jegede Taqweem at Oke Agbe, Akoko, Ondo State on Thursday, 12th June, 2025. His wives and children were brutalized in the attack.

“Although the victims were reportedly invited to the Ondo State Police command on Wednesday to state their side of the story, there has been no arrest up till now. This is partly due to attempts being made by traditionalists in the town to organize meetings between the attackers and the victims.

“We frown at the delay in arresting the culprits. The suspects must be arrested first before diplomatic moves can start. Meetings convened by traditionalists at this time are designed to extenuate the offence. They want to mull police action as if they are above the law. It is sheer impunity.

“The King of Oke Agbe and his King-In-Council are complicit by virtue of the position they took ab initio. This is very clear from the toxic judgement they gave when they asked the Imam to bring nine goats, seven sheep and 200 pieces of kolanuts as fine after his mosque and house had been invaded and his family had been severely beaten. We declare any meeting convened by the same group as an attempt at covering up the crime.

“MURIC calls for the immediate arrest of Ajayi Odunayo Smart (a.k.a. Ijoba). He was the first to start flogging the Imam’s son before the other attackers started beating them. Other suspects include Balogun Adewale (Chief Olisa), Adeosun Leke (a.k.a. C Leke).

“The law must take its due course. Neither the king nor the Oba-in-Council is addressing the issue of justice and we are certain that the attack will be repeated again unless they are taught a lesson.

“Muslims have always been victims of masquerade attacks in Yorubaland. There is no record of a single attack initiated by Muslims on people of other faiths in Yorubaland. Muslims have always been the victims. These attacks became frequent because the attackers have always gone free. We want to see a change this time. Enough is enough.

“Masquerades and their sponsors are not above the law. This attack must not be treated with levity. We must therefore allow the law to take its full course so that we can have an official record of the ugly incident. Arresting and prosecuting the suspects will act as a deterrent.

“This is how to curb crime in society. People have the propensity to grow wings if the full wrath of the law is not visited on them after committing crime. This is why both the king and his King-In-Council must allow the police to do its work. They should stop interfering.”

