Mohbad: Sam Larry, Naira Marley granted bail after weeks in detention 

The duo of music industry figures Sam Larry and Naira Marley have been granted bail, each required to provide three sureties with a substantial sum of N20 million.

The eagle online reports that both personalities were arrested as soon as they arrived Nigeria following the controversies that surrounded the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba alias Mohbad in September this year.

As part of their bail conditions, the court asked them to surrender their passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Adding a unique warning, the magistrate overseeing the case sternly cautioned that any attempt to contact her directly would be recorded and potentially disclosed in open court proceedings.

They became persons of interest after they were linked to the death of Mohbad.

Mohbad was a signee of Naira Marley and their relationship strained after the late artiste decided to break away from the record label in 2022.

Videos on social media had shown Larry physically assaulting the late Mobad, while other videos showed boys suspected to be under the orders of Marley attacking the late rapper.