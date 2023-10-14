Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Prime Boy summoned by Coroner

Street singer, Abdulazeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley; Owodunni Eletu, also known as Sam Larry; and Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, have been summoned to appear before a Coroner on October 25, 2023 over the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The Coroner, Magistrate Sotobi Adedayo of Candide Johnson Courthouse, Ikorodu, issued the summon on Friday.

Adedayo instructed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti to ensure the presence of Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Primeboy at the next adjourned date.

At the hearing on Friday, Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Yusuf, an investigating police officer attached to the Homicide Section of the SCID, stated that in the course of their investigation, there was no evidence beyond reasonable doubt that Naira Marley assaulted Mohbad nor was there any evidence that Sam Larry and Naira Marley were linked with Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the nurse who administered the injection to the deceased.

Yusuf said the police quizzed 26 people, while five suspects had so far been identified, arrested, detained and interrogated on their alleged roles in the sequence of events that led to the singer’s death.

According to him, Ogedengbe administered three different injections on Mohbad, also known as Imole, which are believed to have occasioned the chain of reactions that directly resulted in his death.