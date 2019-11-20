Determined to revamp the sports sector in the country, the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, will on Thursday in Abuja hold an inter-ministerial technical session, tagged: “Positioning sports as an industry – From concept to action.”

Other ministers expected at the brainstorming session, according to a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Yinka Iyinolakan, are the Minister of Education, Information and Culture, Women Affairs, Industry, Trade and Investment, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Youth and Sports Development, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social development.

The statement reads: “The goal of the Inter-Ministerial Technical Session, is to develop a pathway for constant dialogue and engagement between the private and public sectors to chart a sustainable course for unlocking the potentials of the Sports Industry and enabling the development of the whole gamut of the value chain of sports.

“Through this pathway, it is expected that the reform of the Sports Industry will contribute to the socio-economic indices of the Nigerian economy by increasing participation in sport, enabling the creation of jobs, promoting greater employment of youth,

generating revenues from sport-related activities and targeting a GDP contribution of 2-3% to the Nigerian Economy within 5-10 years.

“The outcome of the Inter-Ministerial Technical Session and the proceedings of the breakout sessions will form an integral part of the ongoing reform process towards a new National Sports Industry Policy that will accommodate objectives of all stakeholders in the public, social enterprise and private sectors for a vibrant sport industry, capable of contributing to the growth of the socio-economic indices of the Nigeria Economy.”

The Inter-Ministerial Technical Session is jointly hosted by the Ministry and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.