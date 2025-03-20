Military won’t give room for destruction of national assets – DHQ

Military High Command has reaffirmed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will not fold its arms and allow any individual or group of individuals to destroy the country’s critical national assets.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, stated this while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

This followed the recent incidents of explosions on some crude oil pipelines in Rivers.

Kangye said the military had been in the forefront of protecting the nation’s oil installations in the Niger Delta, adding that the commanding officers were focused on achieving the mandate.

“The field commanders are aware of all that is happening in the field. So whatever has happened, they will interrogate it and come up with their findings.

“It would be prejudicial for me to tell you this is the outcome of their findings, while they have not formulated their findings.

“I want to tell you that there is no doubt the military will not hold their hands and allow some of our critical infrastructures to be destroyed by criminals.

“That is why they are there, to protect those critical infrastructures,” he said.

Kangye said the troops of Operation Delta Safe had in the last one week foiled oil theft estimated to the tune of about N461.7 in the South South region.

He added that a total of 247,629 litres of stolen crude oil and 198,374 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were recovered during the week.

According to him, troops discovered and destroyed 36 crude oil cooking ovens, 42 dugout pits, 28 boats, 33 storage tanks, 65 drums and 21 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include pumping machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and some vehicles amongst others.

“Furthermore, 17 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested while assorted arms and ammunition as well as one extra magazine were also recovered,” he said

