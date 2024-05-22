Man, 28, docked for allegedly threatening to kill father

A 28-year-old man, Kenechukwu Enyeobi, who allegedly threatened to kill his father, was, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ in Lagos.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate L.K.J Layeni, on two counts, bordering on threat to life and causing a breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 14 at Abule Oshun area of Ojo.

Uche said that during an argument, the defendant threatened to kill his biological father, one Donatus Ikechukwu, and take over his property.

He further stated that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by smoking substances suspected to be hemp.

The prosecution said that the defendant, by his conduct, was exposing the lives of the children in the compound to moral danger.

The offences, according to him, contravene the provisions of sections 56(b) and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Layeni, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 31 for mention.