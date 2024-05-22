Abia: Security agents rescue one among three siblings stolen by cyclist

One of the three siblings stolen by a commercial cyclist in Amaoba Ime Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State on May 10 2024 has been located and rescued by security agents in Anambra State.

The father of the children confirmed this to our reporter on Wednesday, stressing: “We are still looking for the other two.”

The rescued child is six-year-old Master Divine Osinachi, who is the second of the children.

A source said: “He was rescued on Tuesday, 21st of May, 2024 by security agencies in Ekwulobia in Anambra State.

“Further information will be provided on a need-to-know basis.”

Unconfirmed sources claimed that the cyclist had immediately given the children to a woman, who then allegedly sold them to different people.

For a long time, Anambra State has become a destination point for child traffickers.

Before this rescue, our reporter gathered that community members had embarked on protest and prayer marches, marking different days since the theft of the children.

The first set were women, followed by men, youth, and primary school pupils.

The women in their numbers came out on May 15, 2024, going around the community, chanting and singing.

A Facebook user, Uzodinma Philip, who shared videos and pictures of the women, said: “Our mothers are praying for the missing kids and for God to take control.”

It will be recalled that the children: eight-year-old Gideon Osinachi, six-year-old Divine Osinachi, and four-year-old Israel Osinachi, were returning from school when they were taken.

Gideon is a primary two pupil, while Divine and Israel are both in Nursery 3 and 1 respectively.

The post shared by Philip has caused other members of the community who are also on Facebook to react.

One of them, Nwanneoma Winifred Nzenwa, said: “Not only our mothers but all Amaoba indigenes worldwide.

“God will brutally deal with that person so that others will take precautions.

“Their story will be a lesson to others.”

Another person, Adanne Shine, noted: “Our Lord Jesus Christ, please hear the voice of our mothers plus father, bring back our children from the hand of the kidnappers.”

Dorisnne Osondu Eke also prayed: “No harm will come to those children; they will be brought back safe, and sound and the perpetrators will be exposed and brought to book in Jesus name.”