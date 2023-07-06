Makinde mourns as popular CAC prophet dies

828 828

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has described the death of the Founder of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Agbara, Asi, Bodija, Prophet Michael Ojo Olowere, popularly called Baba Olowere, as a huge loss to Christendom and the entire Oyo State.

The governor said this on Thursday in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

In the message, he expressed his condolences to the leadership of the CAC Worldwide, Christian Association of Nigeria in Oyo State and the immediate family of Olowere.

Makinde described Olowere as a worthy father of faith and one of God’s Generals, who have given their all to ensure the continued prosperity of Oyo State through their prayers and other contributions.

He added that Baba would be highly missed by his followers, admirers and the Christian faithful in the state.

The Governor said: “I received the news of the death of Prophet Michael Ojo Olowere, with shock.

“Baba lived his life serving God and humanity. He was a God’s General who sought the good of Oyo State and Nigeria and contributed his quota to making it happen.

“We have lost a worthy father of faith in Oyo State.

“I condole with the CAC Worldwide, the Oyo State CAN, the members of CAC Oke-Agbara, Asi Bodija and the entire people of the state.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give all of us the fortitude to bear this loss.”