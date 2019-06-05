Resident Doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital have concluded plans to embark on indefinite strike from Friday (June 7).

This was contained in a communique signed by the President Association of the Resident Doctors, LUTH, Dr. Kayode Makinde, and the General Secretary, Dr. Jubril Kuku, on Thursday.

The communique reads: “That from Friday 7th June, 2019, members of the association (Resident and all House Officers) shall proceed on total and indefinite strike action.

“That members of the association shall not resume work until all the minimum demands are met such as the employment of resident doctors and house officers across all units and departments of the hospital.”

The association also insisted on the payment of all outstanding salaries, including arrears owed House Officers and resident doctors.

The association urged the management to light the dark portion within the hospital environment as earlier identified and communicated.

Activities at the hospital were completely grounded in May when the doctors observed a two-day warning strike.