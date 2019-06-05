A 26-man delegation of the senior national team of Zimbabwe, known as Warriors, will land in Nigeria on Thursday night aboard a South African Airways flight, ahead of Saturday’s pre-AFCON sendforth international friendly with the Super Eagles.

It was learnt the Zimbabwe delegation will spend Thursday night in Lagos and fly to Asaba, Delta State on Friday morning.

On Friday evening, the Warriors will hold their official training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, venue of Saturday’s encounter that begins at 6pm.

Zimbabwe will campaign in Group A of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals taking place in Egypt June 21 to July 19 alongside host nation Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Nigeria is the seeded team in Group B that also has Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

The Warriors will actually kick off the tournament against hosts Egypt at the Cairo Stadium on the night of June 21.