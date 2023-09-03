Late Mbeumo goal earns Brentford home draw with Bournemouth

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo scored a late goal to rescue a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on Saturday as the visitors were denied their first win of the Premier League season.

Brentford took the lead in the seventh minute when Mathias Jensen caught goalkeeper Neto unawares at his near post.

This with a free kick from a tight angle and before Bournemouth drew level in the 30th when Dominic Solanke scored with a tidy finish.

The hosts upped the intensity after the break but Bournemouth grabbed a goal against the run of play in the 77th as Marcus Tavernier pounced on a poor back pass from Rico Henry before playing in David Brooks to make it 2-1.

Just as all hope seemed lost for the home side, Mbeumo salvaged a point in the 93rd when he shrugged off his marker and calmly slotted in his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Reuters/NAN.