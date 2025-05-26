Lagos relocates Okobaba Plank Market to Agbowa, provides housing for traders

The Lagos State Government has announced the successful relocation of the Okobaba Plank Market at Ebute Meta to a newly-developed site at Timberville at Agbowa.

It also announced the provision of 260 units of two-bedroom flats for the traders at Agbowa.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, said this at the ongoing Lagos State 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing at Alausa, Ikeja.

The briefing is to commemorate Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year of second term in office.

“We have not only relocated the traders from Okobaba to Timberville in Agbowa, but we have also ensured their comfort by providing 260 units of two-bedroom flats.

“We are using this briefing to highlight key achievements in urban development as part of the governor’s commitment to inclusive growth,” he said.

Babatunde said that 21 markets, including Computer Village, Abule Egba, Alabama Transnational Market, Pelewura, Katangowa and Jankara Gorodome, were undergoing various stages of relocation, revitalisation and redevelopment under the supervision of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA).

“We are repositioning these markets to be safer, more accessible, and better organised through LASURA’s comprehensive market redevelopment plan,” he said.

According to him, LASURA aims to achieve a 50 per cent annual reduction in slums and squatter settlements across the state.

“Our target is to reduce slum areas by half every year through infrastructure renewal and proper urban planning,” Babatunde said.

Also, he said that 140 consultants were certified as Lagos State Accreditors in the past one year under the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

He said that the professionals were responsible for screening construction drawings, conducting stage inspections, and monitoring non-compliant structures to curb building collapses.

“We now have 140 certified accreditors on ground to ensure only safe and compliant structures are approved in Lagos,” he said.

He also disclosed that LASBCA detected 8,663 building infractions in the past one year.

“Additionally, 1,136 construction commencement authorisations were issued to building owners and developers.

“Through our enforcement efforts, we discovered over 8,000 infractions, while ensuring that new developments meet required standards,” he added.

Babatunde said that LASURA was planning regeneration of the Ipodo slum settlement using inclusive renewal methods.

He added that the agency was working to establish a standard and enduring process for regeneration efforts.

“We are engaging with communities such as Ipodo to design human-centred regeneration plans that respect the people and the environment,” he said.

He announced a 30 per cent rebate for individuals intending to construct Green Eco-houses in the state as part of efforts to promote sustainable building practices.

