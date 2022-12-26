Lagos Lawyer Killing: I-G condemns action, pledges to ensure justice prevails  

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba, has condemned the shooting and killing of a legal practitioner, Omobolanle Raheem by a police officer.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

He said the deceased was allegedly shot and killed by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station, in Ajah, Lagos State.

The I-G described the incident as unfortunate and sad, and had ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act.

He said the act didn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.

Baba commiserated with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased and prayed for the repose of her soul.

He pledged to ensure that justice prevailed in the case and warned officers and men of the Force to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties.

Baba urged police officers to always operate within the ambit of the law, adding that the Force leadership would not condone any inappropriate or unprofessional acts.





