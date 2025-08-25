Lagos APC greets Sanwo-Olu’s CoS at 61

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State chapter has extended warm wishes to Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

The spokesman of the party in the state, Seye Oladejo, conveyed the congratulatory message in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayinde, born on August 24, is an accountant and administrator.

He was appointed Chief of Staff to the governor in 2019.

Oladejo described Ayinde as a pillar of dedication, loyalty, and exemplary public service, noting that he had played a pivotal role in the success of the present administration.

He said: “His unwavering commitment to the progress of Lagos State and the ideals of the APC continues to inspire both colleagues and party members alike.

“As he marks another year today, the Lagos APC family joins well-wishers across the state and beyond to celebrate a man of integrity, vision, and leadership.”

Oladejo wished him continued wisdom, strength, and success in all his endeavours.

