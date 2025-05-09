Labour Party NEC suspends Abure, Farouk for six months

The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party National Caretaker Committee (LP-NCC) has announced the suspension of its disputed National Chairman and Secretary of the party, Julius Abure and Alhaji Farouk Umar, for six months.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement signed by Usman and the LP-NCC’s Secretary, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, in Abuja on Thursday.

The party leadership said the decision was a sequel to the findings of the Senator Ireti Kingibe-led six-member Disciplinary Committee, which was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The statement said: “Following an in-depth investigation by a committee led by Senator Ireti Kingibe and High Chief Peter Ameh, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Labour Party has ratified the committee’s recommendations concerning the anti-party activities and gross misappropriation of party funds by the former acting National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure, and others. The investigative report revealed significant financial misconduct and prompted the following disciplinary actions:

“Barr. Julius Abure has been suspended for an initial period of six months and is prohibited from presenting himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

“Mr Umar Farouk, the former National Secretary, was identified as a co-signer in most of the fraudulent bank withdrawals and transfers alongside Abure. Consequently, he has also been suspended for an initial six-month period, pending further investigation.

“All members of Abure’s National Working Committee (NWC) are directed to cease acting as representatives of the Labour Party’s NWC.

“The NEC emphasises that failure to adhere to these disciplinary measures will result in more severe consequences.

“The Labour Party remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and discipline within its ranks.”

