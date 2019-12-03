A member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Ahmed Rufai, is dead.

According to Channels Television, the Speaker of the House, Salihu Danladi, announced this in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Ibrahim Sheriff.

He died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital in the early hour of Tuesday.

Mourning the lawmaker, the Speaker said: “It is with a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah that we announce the death of our colleague, Honourable Ahmed Saidu Rufai representing Patigi constituency”. He added:“This is an unexpected situation that caught us in a rude shock but unfortunately, the Almighty deprived us of the power to reverse such sad occurrence.“As we struggle to live with this tragic development and the vacuum that comes with it, we pray that Allah in His infinite mercy forgive his shortcomings and give his family, the 9th Assembly, Patigi Emirate, friends and associate and Kwara state at large, the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

Danladi also prayed that God grants late Rufai rest as well as his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.

The statement noted that Rufai would be buried according to Muslim rite later on Tuesday at his country home in Patigi. Until his death, the deceased represented Patigi Constituency at the 9th Kwara State House of Assembly.