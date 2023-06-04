Kudirat Abiola: Women Arise marks 27 years remembrance of late MKO’s wife

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise, has saluted the efforts of late Kudirat Abiola who fought for the return of democracy to the country.

In her tribute on Sunday to the pro-democracy activist who was killed 27 years ago, Okei-Odumakin described Kudirat as “a rare Amazon” that is greatly valued.

Kudirat Abiola was the wife of late winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola.

“Her memory is as lucid as the vision of all the glorious compatriots whom we were favoured to rub shoulders with in the face of fire.

“Those who have gone ahead as the pantheon builds. The finest across generations of a beleaguered country.

“Among such is Kudirat situated. In the strong spirit of duty and commitment to justice,” Okei-Odumakin said.

According to the human rights activist, though it has been 27 years since Kudirat Abiola was killed, the death is still fresh in the minds of pro-democracy activists.

Okei-Odumakin said that her total dedication to justice still retained in memories.

“It is evergreen and as fresh as the day.

“The late Kudirat Abiola was killed fighting for justice, for defining womanhood, dignity and humanity.

“She walked right, would not run nor flinch but was killed for asking for justice,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin told the people not to forget those who fought for justice and democracy.

“Some swam in sweat. Some bled and some died. Kudirat died among others who have taken seats in Valhalla,” she said.