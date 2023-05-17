Killing of US Consulate Staff, Policemen in Anambra: Peter Obi reacts

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 polls in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has reacted to the killing of two staff of the United States of America Consulate in Nigeria and two policemen escorting them in Ogbaru area of Anambra State.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor reacted to the incident on Tuesday via a statement on his Twitter handle.

Obi said the incident was a confirmation of the huge unemployment the country’s youth were experiencing, adding that an idle hand could be put to negative use.

He tweeted: “I just got the most reprehensible news of the attack and killing of some international humanitarian workers in Anambra state, which happened on Tuesday.

“This despicable act is highly condemnable.

“When youths in their productive ages remain idle for a prolonged time the devil finds in them veritable tools to build workshops in.

“Our redemption remains a quick turnaround from consumption to production.

“I urge the appropriate security agencies to put no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of these wicked and abominable acts are fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.”