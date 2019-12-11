United Kingdom Metropolitan Officer and 2019 BBNaija housemate, Khafi Kareem, has received her car gift.

Kareem won the gift, courtesy of Innoson Motors while in the house.

She was gifted an Innoson IVM Fox car during the reality TV show.

On Monday, Kareem, who had challenges with her employer for participating in the BBNaija show, said she had finally received the car gift, two months after.

She backed this up with pictorial evidence.

She wrote on her Instagram handle: “Guess who’s the newest car owner in town?! I finally got my car and I couldn’t be happier!! Thank you so much @officialinnosonvehicles!! I will be calling her ‘Lady Foxy’ 😉 So if you see me drive by, holla at your girl!”