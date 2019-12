Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello, has lost her dad.

Popularly known as Jenifa for her role in the series: Jenifa’s Diary, Akindele announced her dad’s death on her social media handles.

She tweeted on her Twitter handle on Monday: “Dad!!! May your soul Rest In Peace!! I tried Dad! I did!! We love you but God knows best!!! #iwishicanturnbackthehandsoftime.”