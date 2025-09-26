Kebbe chairman, Abdullahi Yarima, dies in Sokoto

Hon. Abdullahi Yarima, the Chairman of Kebbe Local Government Area in Sokoto State is dead.
Yarima breathed his last on Friday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, after a protracted illness.
His passing marks the end of a political career devoted to grassroots leadership and community service.
Family sources confirmed that the late chairman is survived by his wife, children, and many grandchildren.
He was described as a committed public servant who dedicated his life to the development of Kebbe and the well-being of its people.
Burial rites are scheduled to take place today, immediately after the Jumu’at congregational prayers at his residence in Bado in accordance with Islamic tradition.
The news of his death has sent shockwaves across Kebbe and beyond, with residents, political associates, and admirers expressing grief over the loss of a leader they say embodied humility, dedication, and compassion.