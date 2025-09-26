Court gives NMA deadline to confirm Nnamdi Kanu’s health status

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday ordered the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) to constitute a team of medical experts to ascertain the health condition of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The court, in the ruling that was delivered by Justice James Omotosho, held that report from the medical experts should be submitted to it within eight days.

It held that the report would assist the court to decide on an application that Kanu, who is answering to a seven-count terrorism charge, filed to be transferred to the National Hospital in Abuja for proper medical attention.

Justice Omotosho ordered the medical team to visit the medical facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) to confirm if it has the capacity to meet Kanu’s health needs.

He held that the committee set up by the NMA is at liberty to make use of any hospital in the country to carry out its investigations.

According to the court, the committee should comprise between eight and 10 members of the NMA and should have a cardiologist and a neurologist.

Furthermore, the court ordered that the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital must also be a member of the committee.