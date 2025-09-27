Kane reaches 100 goals for Bayern with double strike in 4-0 win over Werder

Forward Harry Kane struck twice, including a record-extending first half penalty, to reach 100 goals across all competitions for the German champions as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over visitors Werder Bremen on Friday.

The England captain, who scored a hat-trick last week in their 4-1 win over Hoffenheim, put Bayern 2-0 up in the 44th minute with a penalty, his 18th consecutive successful spotkick in the Bundesliga for a flawless record.

Jonathan Tah had given the hosts a deserved lead in the 22nd with a deflected backheel flick.

Kane added another in the 65th, pouncing on a deflected Luis Diaz shot to drill in from close range and reach his century of goals in 104 matches across all competitions for Bayern.

He has reached that mark faster than any player in the top five European leagues since 2000, bettering the 105 matches required by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

“Another great performance,” Kane said. “We had a good start to the game, we could’ve scored a goal or two early in the game. We then grew into the game and got the goals. It was another dominant performance.”

“It’s crazy for me. It’s an honour to reach 100 goals for this great club. That also reflects on my teammates and the coaching staff, who are helping me. It’s great to reach it this quickly. Hopefully to another 100 goals.”

His performances for Bayern this season have fanned speculation about a possible move back to the Premier League through an exit clause in his contract.

However, Kane, whose deal with Bayern runs to 2027, said he was not thinking of a return at this stage.

“No, not at the moment. I’m really happy here. I have two years left on my contract,” Kane said. “I’m enjoying every moment. That is not in my thought process. I’m enjoying it with the team, with the coach, and hopefully we continue to be successful.”

The 32-year-old, leading Bundesliga scorer with 10 goals in Bayern’s five games so far, joined from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

Werder had keeper Karl Hein to thank for keeping the scoreline respectable after he made close to a dozen crucial saves, including stopping Kane and substitute Nicolas Jackson in one-on-ones.

But the Estonian keeper could do nothing when Konrad Laimer slipped through with a quick one-two to finish off the move in the 87th for Bayern’s 22nd league goal.

“It was another great moment for Harry Kane,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said.

“The way he achieved this record and still puts in so much work for the team, I think that’s the inner hunger and desire he has.”

The Bavarians, who take on Pafos in Cyprus for the Champions League on Tuesday, are in top spot on 15 points. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 10, are in action at Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Reuters.