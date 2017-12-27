Kane amongst world’s best – Tottenham boss

Tottenham Hotspur’s manager Mauricio Pochettino, has hailed Harry Kane’s achievements, adding that the striker was amongst the best players in the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kane toppled Alan Shearer’s 22-year-old record for the most English Premier League goals in a calendar year.

This was after he scored a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 5-2 win over Southampton on Tuesday.

Kane hit a second treble in as many games to complete Tottenham’s five-goal rout, rounding off the year with 39 Premier League goals.

The feat made it 56 strikes in all competitions for Spurs and England.

His second goal of the day had taken him to 55 for club and country in 2017.

This lifted him above FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to become Europe’s top-scorer over the last 12 months in the five major countries – England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

The 24-year-old England forward also set an EPL record by scoring six hat-tricks in a calendar year.

He capped another ruthless display in front of goal to complete his treble in the 67th minute, his second in as many games.

Pochettino, in his post-match comments, noted that it was a fantastic achievement, adding however that kudos must also be given to the team.

He said: “I think I have said everything.

“His name is there (with the best in the world), it is a fantastic achievement.

“Congratulations to him and to the team because you also need help from the team.

“It does not surprise us because everyday we see how he works, how determined he is and how professional he is.

“That can only be good for him.

“Professional is a massive word — you need to include everything there inside and he is a good example of that.”

On his hopes for Tottenham in 2018, Pochettino said: “We are ambitious, but I am happy we finished the year in a very good way.

“For next year?

“Win — win every game.

“The mentality is so important for us.”