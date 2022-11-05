Just in: Police autopsy on Davido’s son confirms cause of death

The Lagos State Police Command said an autopsy conducted on the corpse of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Davido, and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, revealed that he died as a result of drowning.

Spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a chat with The PUNCH correspondent on Saturday.

Hundeyin said: “Autopsy has been concluded.

“It confirms the boy (Ifeanyi) drowned.”

The Eagle Online recalls that the eight domestic staff of the household have been quizzed by the police over the death of Ifeanyi.

While six of them have been released, two: the nanny and cook, are still being detained.





