Redesigning: Naira not worth paper it is printed on — Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has lamented the depreciation in the value of the Naira.

The cleric said it was unfortunate that Nigeria’s situation has become worse to the extent that the country’s currency was no longer worth the paper it is printed on.

Adeboye spoke while reacting to the proposed redesigning of the Naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, recently announced the redesigning of N100, N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.

Emefiele had said the redesigned naira notes would be released on December 15, 2022.

Reacting on Friday, Pastor Adeboye at the church’s Redemption City during the November edition of the church’s monthly programme: “Holy Ghost Service,” said: “We need to ask God for mercy because what’s going on in our country, it doesn’t even make sense anymore.

“Our Naira now is not even worth the paper it is printed on.

“While people are hungry, trying to find enough money to buy bread to eat, our Moses are thinking of making the Naira more beautiful.

“That is, even if it can’t buy bread, at least it will look beautiful.”





