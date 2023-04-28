Just in: Abducted NPC Commissioner regains freedom

Abducted Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission NPC, Gloria Izonfuo has regained her freedom.

Izonfuo is in Bayelsa and was kidnapped by gunmen on the Ogbakiri axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State.

She escaped captivity after five days.

The Commissioner who is a former Head of Service in Bayelsa State, was kidnapped last Sunday while returning from a trip to Brass, Bayelsa, at the Ogbakiri intersection in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State.

She had been taken away by the gunmen along with her driver and maid.

The Spokesperson of the Rivers State’s Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, has confirmed the release Friday morning.

She said, “Yes, she was released this morning (Friday). An investigation is still ongoing to apprehend the kidnappers and make them face justice.”

Asked if Mrs Izonfuo’s driver and maid were freed alongside, the state police image maker in a terse response said, “Okay, I will get back to you on that.”

It could not be verified if any ransom was paid or not before her release.