Junior Pope: How his boat collided with another — Eyewitness + Video

An eyewitness has given an account of how the boat in which Nigerian Actor, John Paul Odowondo, professionally known as Junior Pope, died on Anam River in Anambra State.

According to available information, he and three others were in the boat returning to Asaba, the Delta State capital.

They left the location of a movie, titled: “The other side of Life,” produced by Adamma Luke.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has since banned actors from working with Luke and directed that the movie should not be released.

Recounting what happened as they returned from the movie location, the eyewitness said the captain of the boat in which Junior Pope and three others, who are still missing, was not paying attention to his work when it ran into another boat, thus capsizing.

He said this was in spite of the fact that they called his attention to the approaching boat, which was coming directly at them.

He said by the time he raised his head, it was too late to avert a collision.

He said when the collision occurred, some people were found quickly and taken to the shore.

However, by the time those who fished them out of the water were informed that there were others still in the river, it was too late for a non-professional swimmer or rescuer to do anything.

The death of Nollywood actor Junior Pope and others reportedly caused by carelessness



