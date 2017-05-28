LATEST NEWS:
12. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 12, 20171min0

Related Articles

Politics

Osogbo-born professionals congratulate Basiru, Akinola on appointments as commissioners in Osun

Politics

June 12 is part of our history – Atiku 

Politics

June 12 supersedes May 29 as Democracy Day – Tinubu

Politics

Edo to curtail menace of herdsmen

Politics

June 12 deserves recognition – Olaiya

Politics

Recession hindering my zeal to deliver dividends of democracy – Tambuwal

Politics

June 12: Positive reference point for free, fair, peaceful election in Africa – Obasa

Politics

June 12: Ekiti declares holiday

Ayodele-Fayose-4-e1454799999773.jpg
The election was annulled by the military regime of former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida
The Ekiti State Government has declared Monday as public holiday to mark the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by late Chief MKO Abiola.
The election was annulled by the military regime of former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.
Ekiti State is the first non All Progressives Congress-led state to declare holiday for the commemoration of the annulment of the June 12 election.
Fayose was elected into office on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.
A statement on Sunday by Fayose’s Special Adviser on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said: “In the spirit of a united Southwest States and the Yoruba nation agenda to speak with one voice at all times, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has declared tomorrow, Monday, June 12, 2017 as Public Holiday.
“This is to mark the 15th year of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by late Chief Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola.”

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousResidents laud Ambode over repairs of Abule Egba inner roads

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Match ball crisis rocks Eagles, as South Africa bailed Nigeria

SERAP asks Court to order FG, Fashola to provide free pre-paid meters to all Nigerians  

Photo News: See Billionaire kidnapper, his gang members, houses, weapons

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements