June 12: Ekiti declares holiday

The Ekiti State Government has declared Monday as public holiday to mark the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by late Chief MKO Abiola.

The election was annulled by the military regime of former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

Ekiti State is the first non All Progressives Congress-led state to declare holiday for the commemoration of the annulment of the June 12 election.

Fayose was elected into office on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

A statement on Sunday by Fayose’s Special Adviser on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said: “In the spirit of a united Southwest States and the Yoruba nation agenda to speak with one voice at all times, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has declared tomorrow, Monday, June 12, 2017 as Public Holiday.

“This is to mark the 15th year of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by late Chief Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola.”

Advertisements