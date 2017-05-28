Residents laud Ambode over repairs of Abule Egba inner roads

LATEST NEWS:
abule-egba.jpg
Some residents of Abule Egba on Sunday commended Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for fulfilling his pledge to carry out comprehensive repair of all the inner roads damaged as a result of the construction of Abule Egba Bridge.

The construction of the bridge, which was completed within 13 months, led to many of the adjoining roads in the area to be in deplorable state due to congestion occasioned by traffic diversion.

Many of the residents had urged the Governor to come to their aid by fixing the roads to complement the good work that had been done with the construction of the bridge.

At the commissioning of the Abule Egba Bridge on May 17, 2017, Governor Ambode assured residents of the area that all the adjoining and alternative roads disrupted in the course of the construction of the bridge would be fixed, as all had been awarded for rehabilitation.

True to his word, less than two weeks after the commissioning, contractors moved to site to begin the rehabilitation of the inner roads in Abule Egba, including Charity Road.

The rehabilitation of the roads is expected to further enhance traffic flow in the area, which since the opening of the flyover has greatly improved movement in and around the axis.

Speaking with our correspondent on Sunday, a resident of Ile-Ogbo in Abule Egba, Temitope Oyekunle, commended the Governor for keeping his words, adding that the development had brought relief to people of the area.

Oyekunle said: “On the day of the commissioning of the Abule Egba Bridge when Governor Ambode made the pronouncement that our roads would be fixed, personally I expressed doubt judging by the number of projects that have been carried out in our axis by his administration but true to the Governor’s words, contractors moved to site as announced and they are working at a fast pace.

“I just want to commend the Governor for this and urge him to keep up the good works.”

Another resident, Olakunle Joseph, said the quality of work being done on the inner roads was commendable and shows the seriousness of the government of the day to truly transform all parts of the State.

Joseph, who resides at Beckley Estate in the area, said the Governor and his team deserved to be given a pat on the back for their tireless efforts to move the State forward.

Also speaking, Tolani Festus, who is a shop owner in the area, said the transformation being witnessed in Abule Egba and its environs was unprecedented in the history of the State.


