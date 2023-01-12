It’s integrity test, MSSNLagos congratulates Abdulateef, other NDIC appointees

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has congratulated AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef and other newly appointed members of the reconstituted board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Monday, approved the reconstitution of the NDIC and approved the appointment of some new members and the reappointment of some existing members to the Board.

The new appointees are Dr. Abdulhakeem Mobolaji Abdullateef, (Chairman) from South-West; Prof. Osita Ogbu, from South-East Zone; Umar Gambo Jibrin from North-Central Zone; Mohammed Attahiru Haruna from North-East Zone; Yasmin Zabath Dalhatu from North-West zone; Simon Ogie from South-South Zone; Abimbola Olashore South-West Zone.

Amir (President) of MSSNLagos, Miftahudeen Thanni, charged the newly appointed board members to justify their appointments.

In a congratulatory message, Thanni said bringing on board a competent hand like AbdulLateef demonstrated the government’s commitment to good governance.

The Amir, however, urged Abdulateef and others to consider the appointment as a test of their integrity, noting that Nigerians count on them to deliver exceedingly.

He also noted that Abdulateef’s experience in the private and public sectors was suitable for the strategic office.

He said, “We congratulate the appointees and urge them to consider their appointment as a test of their integrity. We believe that their appointment is well thought out to show the Federal Government’s penchant for excellence.

“We expect Hon Iyepe and others to bring to bear their scholarly intellect, international training, and professional and administrative experience in ensuring the smooth running of the NDIC.

“We wish them success in their new roles and pray for God’s guidance at all times in their services to our great country.”

Abdullateef, a former Amir (president) of an Area Council in MSSN, Lagos State, is a lawyer who previously served as Member, Lagos State House of Assembly Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II, before he was appointed Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Political and Legislative Powers, then later as Commissioner for Home Affairs, Lagos State Government.

He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and holds LLB and LLM degrees from the University of Lagos and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Business School, Netherlands.

He completed his Ph.D at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.