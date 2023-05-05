It is painful to lose beloved ones – Nollywood actress

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has expressed pain over the exit of her beloved father, Ametuo Johnson, saying she would keep asking God why He took her father from her.

The actress took to social media to announce the painful exit of her father with his throwback birthday picture.

Johnson-Okojie promised never to stop questioning God for the rest of her life why He took her father from her in an emotional post.

According to the talented actress, her family is currently in a difficult moment as she mourns the loss of her father Pa Johnson.

The mother of four claimed that even if God responded to her questions, she did not think she would accept the answer, as she would never understand why he had to leave the earth so soon.

The actress described the pain of losing her dad as the greatest pain of all, coupled with the overwhelming love he showed them as she wished him farewell.

Johnson-Okojie said: “For the rest of my life, Daddy, I will keep asking God why?

“I don’t think I will ever understand why He has taken you from me.

“And if he responds, I don’t even think I will accept it.

“They say love saves but my love did not keep you here with us.

“The great pain I feel now is the greatest pain of all.

“Rest in peace, my gentle father, NWO Johnson Ametuo Daniel D.A Johnson.

“God clearly loves you more, that’s the only explanation that makes any sense to me.”