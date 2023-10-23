Insurance’s defeat, well executed plan — Gombe United coach + Week 4 results

Mohammed Babaganaru, Head Coach of Gombe United FC, says the defeat of Bendel Insurance of Benin on Sunday at the Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe was a well-executed plan.

He spoke after the Match Day 4 fixture of the 2023/2024 season of the Nigeria Premier Football League.

According to Babaganaru, his team’s objective before the encounter was to ensure that the Benin Arsenal didn’t replicate last season’s unbeaten run after playing in Gombe.

He said: “Last season we played in Super 6, we drew with them, a difficult and disciplined side.

“We set an objective that we would beat Insurance and stop the unbeaten run because of what they did last season.

“We prepared our mind, came out forcefully and achieved it.”

He said that the victory against Insurance was a good motivation for his team.

The coach described his team as a new team with an entirely different attitude, character and approach.

Babaganaru, who commended his players, said they played better than the previous week at Ilorin and this “means that the team is improving”.

He said with the level of improvement being recorded, their next match against Plateau United would be a win for his team.

On his part, the Head Coach of Bendel Insurance, Monday Odigie, described his defeat to Gombe United as a representation of what football offers.

Odigie said: “I feel indifferent.

“It is not about an unbeaten run.

“It is about how you perform at every game you play.

“There’s nowhere in the world where a team won’t lose a game.

“It is not about losing or not.

“It is not about what result comes out from a match.

“It is about how you perform and get to improve game after game.

“We did not come here to lose the game.

“This is not the result we wanted, but that’s the game of football.”

Also Read:

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that United scored their lone goal in the 51st minute through Ahmed Jimoto to secure the maximum point of the game.

Match Day 4 results

Lobi Stars FC 2-0 Abia Warriors FC

Heartland FC 1-1 Katsina United FC

Kano Pillars FC 1-0 Rivers United FC

Kwara United FC 1-1 Rangers International FC

Remo Stars FC 2-1 Sporting Lagos FC

Akwa United FC 0-0 Shooting Stars FC

Gombe United FC 1-0 Bendel Insurance FC

Plateau United FC 1-0 Sunshine Stars FC

Doma United FC vs Enyimba International FC (postponed)

Match played on Saturday:

Niger Tornadoes FC 1-0 Bayelsa United FC

NAN.