Indecent Dressing: Delta cautions security agents on enforcement

The Delta State Government has cautioned security agencies to exercise restraint and professionalism in the enforcement of the law against indecent dressing in the state

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reaction came in the wake of a statement by one of the security agencies to begin the enforcement of the Violence Against Persons Prohibitions (VAPP) Law, 2020 across the state.

The commissioner noted the need to respect the constitutional rights of all citizens.

According to Ohwovoriole, the Violence Against Persons Prohibitions (VAPP) Law, 2020 criminalises certain acts that may be categorised as indecent exposure of private parts.

He said: “It is essential to emphasize that the interpretation and application of the Law rests exclusively with a Court of law.

“No security operative has the power to impose any punishment on any individual without due process of law.”

The AG noted that the use of the phrase “indecent dressing” instead of “indecent exposure” as provided in section 29 of the VAPP law raises concerns about potential human rights violations.

According to Ohwovoriole, no provision of the VAPP Law authorises law enforcement agents to harass, arrest, or punish citizens based on their dressing or appearance.

He said: “Any such action must follow proper legal procedures and be founded on lawful complaints or charges brought before a competent court of law.”

The commissioner urged the general public to report any incident or abuse to the office of the Public Defender in the Ministry of Justice.

