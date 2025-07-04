Diri, Fubara asked to join APC now for South South Development

A prominent Ijaw leader, Joseph Ambakederimo, has asked Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the sake of fast-tracking development in the South-South region.

Ambakederimo, who made the appeal during a chat with Vanguard in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said the PDP no longer represents the interests of the Ijaw people or holds the capacity to tackle the infrastructural challenges of the region.

According to him, only by aligning with the party at the centre can the South-South, particularly Bayelsa, unlock meaningful economic and infrastructural advancement.

“Politics is a game of interest,” he said. “Governor Diri should dump the PDP and join the APC because the Ijaw people no longer have a stake under the umbrella. There is no forward pathway for us in the PDP or even the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”

He noted that Bayelsa State, as the only homogeneous Ijaw state, must not be left out of national politics, arguing that integration with the APC is the most viable way to attract accelerated development.

“Our people need to understand that to benefit substantially and have our interests protected in politics, we must have a seat at the table where decisions are made. Anything less is illusionary,” he stated.

Ambakederimo praised Governor Diri for his developmental mindset and said his defection would not be for personal gain but for the collective good of the Ijaw people.

“This is not a time for cautious steps but for courageous leaps,” he declared. “The Ijaw people have been left behind and in the cold for too long. We must galvanize ourselves for a greater economic renaissance.”

He emphasized that such a switch would broaden federal opportunities for Ijaw sons and daughters beyond state-level appointments, allowing them access to federal placements and decision-making roles.

Ambakederimo, who is also the Convener of the South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG), cited historical examples of Ijaw leaders such as Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye and Chief Melford Okilo who rose to national prominence through alignment with parties at the federal level during the NPN era.

“In the past, when the Ijaws aligned with the ruling party, they advanced. It’s a proven formula. So, my call on Governor Diri is not out of place. The well-being of our people must be the overriding motivation,” he concluded.

