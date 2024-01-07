I’m leaving Kogi better than I met it — Gov. Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State says he came, saw and will be leaving the state better than he met it.

Governor Bello stated this on Saturday at the 4th Convocation ceremonies of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

The convocation was for 10 sets of graduating students from 2013 to 2022.

Bello said part of his achievements were evident in the repositioning of Kogi State Polytechnic and other state tertiary institutions.

He said: “My achievements can be attested to by where the State Polytechnic was before my assumption of office, where it is now and how we have repositioned it for the future.

“We have taken time to look into the education sector for the benefit of our people; we made education a top priority in our thematic agenda.

“We did not only improve on the infrastructure and learning in our tertiary institutions, but also expanded our educational institution through the establishments of two additional universities.

“This will enable our children not to travel far to seek for knowledge within four years of our second term administration.

“By 16th January 2024, the first set of students would be matriculated at the newly-established Kogi State University, Kabba.”

Bello appreciated Kogi State people for their modest contribution by resoundingly voting for the Governor-elect, Alhaji Ahmed Dodo, in the November 11, 2023 governorship elections as his successor.

The governor assured them that Ododo’s administration would build and take the state to the next level.

He appealed to the people to support the Governor-elect to enable him achieve greater successes.

Bello, the visitor to the university, thanked the Chairman of the Governing Council, staff, andstudents of the polytechnic for the cooperation his administration enjoyed.

The governor eulogised the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Ogbo, for his outstanding achievements, which had made the polytechnic an envy among others, saying it is worthy of emulation across the world.

He said: To the Rector, I say I’m proud of you.

“I’m indeed very proud of you.

“And I will forever be proud of you.”

The Governor commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund and other donors and financial agencies for their contributions to the repositioning of the polytechnic.

Earlier, the Rector praised the governor for his unflinching support towards the successes recorded, describing his appointment as a rare privilege, and thanked the governor for finding him worthy to serve.

Ogbo said he was able to use his three “RRRs” agenda of Repair, Reform and Restore to return the lost glory of the polytechnic to one of envy.

He said: “The polytechnic now prides itself as an institution committed to graduating students who are employers of labour in the country.

“A total of 145 students are graduating with Distinction at the National Diploma level, while 104 students are graduating with Distinction at Higher National Diploma level from various Schools and Departments.

“A total of 7,653 students are graduating with National Diploma while 4,427 students are graduating with Higher National Diploma.”

On his part, the institution’s Governing Council Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Isa, said the council would continue to support the polytechnic to prioritise academic and personal development of students.

Isa promised that the polytechnic would strive to provide the needed tools and resources for students to continue to succeed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor was conferred with a Fellowship of the Polytechnic Award for his improvement in infrastructure and in human capital development.

Alhaji Ozi Salami also bagged a fellowship of the institution for sinking several boreholes and for granting scholarship to several students of the polytechnic.

Similarly, Umoru Jimoh, Prof. Idris Bugaji of the National Board for Technical Education and Moses Okafor were also conferred with Fellowship of the institution.